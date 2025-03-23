goeasy (TSE:GSY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$167.63 and traded as low as C$146.02. goeasy shares last traded at C$151.14, with a volume of 61,707 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSY. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$228.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on goeasy from C$230.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised goeasy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$207.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$223.00.

Get goeasy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GSY

goeasy Stock Performance

goeasy Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 82.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$167.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$172.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

About goeasy

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.