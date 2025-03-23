Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.82 and traded as low as $64.49. Intertek Group shares last traded at $64.49, with a volume of 4,278 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Intertek Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day moving average of $63.27.

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

