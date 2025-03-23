SysGroup (LON:SYS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

SysGroup plc (LON:SYS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.77 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 19.50 ($0.25). SysGroup shares last traded at GBX 20 ($0.26), with a volume of 25,000 shares changing hands.

SysGroup Trading Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £16.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 24.78.

Insider Activity at SysGroup

In other news, insider Heejae Chae purchased 800,000 shares of SysGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £136,000 ($175,597.16). 25.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SysGroup

