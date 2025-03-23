JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 69.93 ($0.90) and traded as high as GBX 71.60 ($0.92). JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 71.40 ($0.92), with a volume of 716,742 shares.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £490.86 million, a PE ratio of -3,710.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 79.06.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JLEN Environmental Assets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JLEN Environmental Assets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.