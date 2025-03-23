Castings (LON:CGS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 267.88 ($3.46) and traded as high as GBX 268 ($3.46). Castings shares last traded at GBX 268 ($3.46), with a volume of 38 shares changing hands.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Castings from GBX 340 ($4.39) to GBX 325 ($4.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.
Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.
