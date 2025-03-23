GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.85 and traded as low as $7.61. GeoPark shares last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 571,207 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

The company has a market cap of $395.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.43). GeoPark had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GeoPark Limited will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. GeoPark’s payout ratio is 32.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in GeoPark in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in GeoPark by 392.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013.

