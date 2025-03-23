Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and traded as low as $18.00. Compagnie Financière Richemont shares last traded at $18.22, with a volume of 808,672 shares.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.14.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

