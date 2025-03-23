Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Raised by Drexel Morgan & Co.

Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 0.5% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP opened at $173.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.66 and its 200-day moving average is $179.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $158.83 and a one year high of $188.16. The company has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

