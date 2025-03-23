Hill Island Financial LLC Sells 358 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hill Island Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $194.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $173.17 and a 12-month high of $205.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.