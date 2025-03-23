Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.47 Million in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 43,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,730,000 after acquiring an additional 91,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $75.25 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.38 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.90. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 98.20%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

