Community Bank N.A. Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,786,000. ING Groep NV raised its position in Honeywell International by 884.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,752,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $395,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,376 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Honeywell International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,684,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,479 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Honeywell International by 411.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,265,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,099 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Honeywell International by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,994,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $675,986,000 after acquiring an additional 677,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $210.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $136.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.75 and a 52-week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.38.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

