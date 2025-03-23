Napatree Capital LLC Buys 533 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Napatree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.9% of Napatree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Napatree Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.3 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $480.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.14. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $413.07 and a 1-year high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.