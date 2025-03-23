225 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Bought by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $1,616,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in IQVIA by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,908,000 after acquiring an additional 452,029 shares during the last quarter. Hickory Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $941,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in IQVIA by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graphene Investments SAS grew its holdings in IQVIA by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 15,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:IQV opened at $185.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $179.28 and a one year high of $254.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on IQV

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.