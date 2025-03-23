Millstone Evans Group LLC Invests $142,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.2% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% in the third quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $106.44 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.73 and a 52-week high of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.84. The firm has a market cap of $172.48 billion, a PE ratio of 107.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

