FCA Corp TX Acquires New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,488,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,413,809,000 after buying an additional 171,712 shares in the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 488 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 498 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $960.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $410.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,064.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $959.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $857.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total transaction of $2,609,586.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total value of $5,596,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,327.48. This represents a 96.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,103 shares of company stock valued at $279,142,041 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,016.78.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

