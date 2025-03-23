SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.07 and traded as low as $1.36. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 51,509 shares changing hands.

SPAR Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPAR Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGRP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPAR Group by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 35,450 shares during the period. Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in SPAR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in SPAR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPAR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SPAR Group by 3,205,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 64,104 shares during the period. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.

