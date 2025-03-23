Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.70 and traded as low as $15.77. Barings Participation Investors shares last traded at $15.98, with a volume of 29,338 shares trading hands.

Barings Participation Investors Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Participation Investors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 271,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter.

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

