Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (LON:EQQQ) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (LON:EQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39,691.04 and traded as low as $36,764.00. Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF shares last traded at $37,229.00, with a volume of 35,962 shares traded.

Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $40,844.11 and a 200-day moving average of $39,718.15.

Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF Company Profile

Over $40 billion of Asset Under Management in our range of expertly engineered ETFs, including some of the lowest cost products in Europe for gaining exposure to equity, fixed income and commodity markets. Often first to market; always striving to offer more.

