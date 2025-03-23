Whittier Trust Co. Sells 974 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 2,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $97.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.40. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $85.91 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. Analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Veralto’s payout ratio is 13.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $1,045,044.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,486,173.60. This trade represents a 9.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $59,206.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,964.50. The trade was a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,366 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

