Mosley Wealth Management Buys 5,679 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Mosley Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 137.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,880.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

BATS MTUM opened at $204.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $168.49 and a 12-month high of $229.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.34 and its 200-day moving average is $209.94.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.