Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Mosley Wealth Management

Mosley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $1,394,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,183,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,797,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,761,000 after buying an additional 120,017 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $57.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $59.67.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MO. Bank of America raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

