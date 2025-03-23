Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,533 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in Workday by 8.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 24,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Workday by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $249.49 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.11. The stock has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Workday from $355.00 to $305.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.36.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 71,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.58, for a total transaction of $17,816,225.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $25,602,994.26. This trade represents a 41.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total value of $926,236.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,576 shares in the company, valued at $20,045,194.40. This trade represents a 4.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 473,001 shares of company stock valued at $120,614,400. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

