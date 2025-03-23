AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.92 and traded as high as $4.80. AIkido Pharma shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 197,919 shares.

AIkido Pharma Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.93.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

