Sonendo (SONX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 24th. Analysts expect Sonendo to post earnings of ($13.04) per share and revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter.
Sonendo Stock Performance
NYSE:SONX opened at $1.70 on Friday. Sonendo has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56. The company has a market cap of $725,900.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.33.
Sonendo Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sonendo
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- AbbVie Stock Boosts Portfolios With Entry Into Weight Loss Market
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 ETFs to Ride the VIX Surge During Market Volatility
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Sonendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.