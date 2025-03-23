Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLXW) Trading Up 15.8% – Here’s What Happened

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLXW – Get Free Report) rose 15.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 7,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23.
About Scilex
Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.
