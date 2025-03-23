Community Bank N.A. Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $105.11 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.16 and a 12 month high of $109.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target (down previously from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank lowered American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEP

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.