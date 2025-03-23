Haverford Financial Services Inc. Sells 3,401 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 4.3% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 11,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Napatree Capital LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 725,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,965,000 after buying an additional 32,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.38.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $210.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.61. The company has a market cap of $136.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.75 and a 52 week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

