Millstone Evans Group LLC Buys Shares of 388 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 118,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4 %

HON stock opened at $210.12 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.75 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $136.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.61.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.38.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

