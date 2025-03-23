Restaurant Stocks To Follow Today – March 20th

Alibaba Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Uber Technologies, Booking, Coca-Cola, Darden Restaurants, and McDonald’s are the seven Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks are equity securities representing ownership in companies that operate restaurants and food service establishments. Investors purchase these stocks with the expectation of benefiting from the company’s growth and profitability, while also assuming risks related to market conditions, industry trends, and operational challenges. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded down $6.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.02. 18,004,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,975,421. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.36 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.04. The company has a market capitalization of $325.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.27.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded up $2.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $527.46. 2,063,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,049. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $395.66 and a fifty-two week high of $530.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $481.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $74.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,277,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,519,770. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.56. The company has a market capitalization of $155.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $12.19 on Thursday, hitting $4,579.70. The stock had a trading volume of 86,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,933. Booking has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,337.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4,797.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,690.53. The company has a market capitalization of $150.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $69.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,719,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,910,925. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.53. The company has a market capitalization of $298.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Darden Restaurants (DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $8.77 on Thursday, hitting $196.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,893,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,394. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $203.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27.

McDonald’s (MCD)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $307.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,488. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $297.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.19. The company has a market capitalization of $219.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71.

