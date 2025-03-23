TD Private Client Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 534.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,032 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 254.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 12,342 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 395.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 19,765 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 50,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 22,895 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Sony Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Sony Group stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.85. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $25.64. The company has a market capitalization of $152.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $28.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

