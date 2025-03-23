TD Private Client Wealth LLC Cuts Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,794 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of HP by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,561,399 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $217,319,000 after purchasing an additional 899,349 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,153,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $41,391,000 after purchasing an additional 160,268 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 34,682 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 21,805 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 47.5% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 146,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 47,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 35.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,523 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 16,207 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,002.50. This trade represents a 63.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HPQ opened at $28.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average of $34.18. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $39.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. HP’s payout ratio is 41.37%.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.