TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1,096.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 602.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Micron Technology news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $223,403.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,378.94. This trade represents a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Micron Technology Trading Down 8.0 %
NASDAQ:MU opened at $94.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.54 and a 12 month high of $157.54.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Micron Technology Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 11.03%.
Micron Technology Company Profile
Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.
