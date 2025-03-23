Washington Trust Bank Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Washington Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 0.9 %

T stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $27.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.79.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

