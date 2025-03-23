Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 7,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Passumpsic Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 7,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.30.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.