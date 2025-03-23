Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Makes New Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 40,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $518.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $546.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $555.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $493.30 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.94 by $0.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $667.00 price target (up from $650.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $653.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 9,825 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total transaction of $5,753,421.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,984,264.64. The trade was a 26.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total transaction of $175,677.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,582,009.17. The trade was a 1.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,900 shares of company stock worth $13,106,062 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.