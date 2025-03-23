Hays (LON:HAS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.32 ($1.04) and traded as high as GBX 86 ($1.11). Hays shares last traded at GBX 83.90 ($1.08), with a volume of 7,547,359 shares changing hands.
Hays Stock Down 2.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 76.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 80.23.
Hays (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 0.19 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Hays had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hays plc will post 4.0966184 earnings per share for the current year.
