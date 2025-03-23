Hays (LON:HAS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.32 ($1.04) and traded as high as GBX 86 ($1.11). Hays shares last traded at GBX 83.90 ($1.08), with a volume of 7,547,359 shares changing hands.

Hays Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 76.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 80.23.

Hays (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 0.19 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Hays had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hays plc will post 4.0966184 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hays

About Hays

In related news, insider Joe Hurd bought 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £1,999.90 ($2,582.18). Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

