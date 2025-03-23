Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.13 ($0.92) and traded as high as GBX 75.78 ($0.98). Vodafone Group Public shares last traded at GBX 75.34 ($0.97), with a volume of 169,149,047 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 73 ($0.94) to GBX 66 ($0.85) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

The firm has a market cap of £22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 69.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 71.13.

Vodafone is a leading European and African telecoms company. We provide mobile and fixed services to over 340 million customers in 15 countries, partner with mobile networks in over 45 more and have one of the world’s largest IoT platforms. In Africa, our financial technology businesses serve almost 83 million customers across seven countries – managing more transactions than any other provider.

Our purpose is to connect for a better future by using technology to improve lives, businesses and help progress inclusive sustainable societies.

