Vallourec (EPA:VK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Vallourec S.A. (EPA:VK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €16.29 ($17.71) and traded as high as €18.31 ($19.90). Vallourec shares last traded at €18.09 ($19.66), with a volume of 628,739 shares.
Vallourec Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €18.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €16.29.
Vallourec Company Profile
Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.
