Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 439.98 ($5.68) and traded as high as GBX 477.50 ($6.17). Breedon Group shares last traded at GBX 473.50 ($6.11), with a volume of 1,486,555 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 540 ($6.97) to GBX 590 ($7.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Breedon Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 445.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 439.98.

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 14.50 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Breedon Group had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 8.58%. On average, analysts expect that Breedon Group plc will post 36.8586859 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Breedon Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. Breedon Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.13%.

Breedon Group Company Profile

Breedon Group plc, a leading vertically-integrated construction materials group in Great Britain, Ireland and the USA, delivers essential products to the construction sector. Breedon holds 1.5bn tonnes of mineral reserves and resources with long reserve life, supplying value-added products and services, including specialty materials, surfacing and highway maintenance operations, to a broad range of customers through its extensive local network of quarries, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt plants.

