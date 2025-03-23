M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $637,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.4% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,672,147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,443 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45,890.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,394,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,216,000 after buying an additional 1,391,860 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21,916.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 737,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,016,000 after acquiring an additional 734,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,774,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $203.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.72. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $191.34 and a twelve month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.