M Holdings Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 93.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,891 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.4824 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.