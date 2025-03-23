FCA Corp TX Trims Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

FCA Corp TX decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,641 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.4% of FCA Corp TX’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $227.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.79. The firm has a market cap of $128.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.80 and a twelve month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas raised Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.83.

View Our Latest Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.