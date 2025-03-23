Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,279 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,676,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,602 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,041,552,000. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6,485.4% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 16,565,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,418,000 after acquiring an additional 16,313,682 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,411,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,293,000 after acquiring an additional 421,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,322,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,411,000 after buying an additional 818,486 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average of $50.42.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

