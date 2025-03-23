Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Has $142,000 Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.7 %

ICE opened at $174.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.34 and a 1-year high of $175.99. The stock has a market cap of $100.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $88,785.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,967.06. The trade was a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total transaction of $1,354,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 147,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,247,181.82. This represents a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,998,990. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.