Whittier Trust Co. Sells 2,874 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,609 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in eBay were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in eBay by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in eBay by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in eBay by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,417 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,651 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $71.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.68.

eBay Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

Read Our Latest Report on eBay

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $350,887.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,825,430.24. The trade was a 1.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $67,072.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,644.40. The trade was a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,665 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.