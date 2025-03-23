Partners Group Holding AG Decreases Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Partners Group Holding AG cut its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 298,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,508 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle makes up approximately 1.0% of Partners Group Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $27,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI stock opened at $106.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.77 and its 200-day moving average is $101.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $120.92.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.71%.

Several research firms have commented on CCI. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $102.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Crown Castle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

