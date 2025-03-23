Crowley Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000. United Parcel Service makes up 1.5% of Crowley Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,136,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,213,699,000 after acquiring an additional 370,705 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 38,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Annie E. Casey Foundation Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $53,093,000. Finally, Guardian Partners Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $115.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $157.99. The firm has a market cap of $98.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.01.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

