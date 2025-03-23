Partners Group Holding AG Makes New $49.69 Million Investment in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,796,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,694,000. NU makes up 1.8% of Partners Group Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in NU by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 224,979,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,786,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875,891 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NU by 105.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,865,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,509,000 after acquiring an additional 40,560,986 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NU by 16.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,801,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728,833 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 104.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,597,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,638,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 21,110,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.60 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

NU Stock Performance

NU opened at $11.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.86. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $16.15.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

