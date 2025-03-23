Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 202 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,368 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.1% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Visa by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 74,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,163,000. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $616,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $12,875,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,642,333.60. The trade was a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,205 shares of company stock worth $48,560,961. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $336.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $340.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.06. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $366.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $625.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $383.00 target price (up previously from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.96.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

