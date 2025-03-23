Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.85 and traded as high as $19.18. Chesapeake Financial Shares shares last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 103 shares traded.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $90.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 11.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Announces Dividend

Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

