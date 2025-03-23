Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.85 and traded as high as $19.18. Chesapeake Financial Shares shares last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 103 shares traded.
Chesapeake Financial Shares Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $90.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 11.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.
Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile
Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
